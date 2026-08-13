Infrastructure

Wichita Internet Exchange Point Set to Begin Operations in Coming Weeks

A partnership with an AI compute tenant is providing the cash to build more rural IXPs

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

2 min read
Wichita Internet Exchange Point Set to Begin Operations in Coming Weeks
From left: Brent Legg, executive vice president of government affairs at Connected Nation; Hunter Newby, owner of Newby Ventures; James Jun, CEO and founder of TOWARDEX Technologies; and Bryan Lubin, managing director of compute infrastructure at Moonshot

DENVER, Aug. 13, 2026 – The first internet exchange point in Wichita, Kansas, is set to begin operations soon, the project's backers said Tuesday.

“The physical facility is nearing operation, and network operators will begin building into the site in a couple of weeks,” said Brent Legg, Connected Nation’s head of government affairs. He spoke at the Mountain Connect conference here.

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