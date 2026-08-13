Wichita Internet Exchange Point Set to Begin Operations in Coming Weeks
A partnership with an AI compute tenant is providing the cash to build more rural IXPs
Jake Neenan
— 2 min read
DENVER, Aug. 13, 2026 – The first internet exchange point in Wichita, Kansas, is set to begin operations soon, the project's backers said Tuesday.
“The physical facility is nearing operation, and network operators will begin building into the site in a couple of weeks,” said Brent Legg, Connected Nation’s head of government affairs. He spoke at the Mountain Connect conference here.