New York Becomes First State to Impose Data Center Moratorium
The governor signed an executive order pausing construction of hyperscale data centers on Tuesday.
The governor signed an executive order pausing construction of hyperscale data centers on Tuesday.
FCC Chairman wants to replace the rigid 39% cap with a flexible, case-by-case approach to determine whether a TV station transaction will serve the public interest. FCC to vote on Carr's plan Aug. 6
The company found the three major carriers are increasing download speeds and investing in 5G networks.
Amazon said Wednesday that it would partner with South African internet provider Herotel in its first agreement to provide satellite internet in Africa.
The service is expected to be live in early 2027