Data Center

New York Becomes First State to Impose Data Center Moratorium

The governor signed an executive order pausing construction of hyperscale data centers on Tuesday.

Abby Larkin

Abby Larkin

2 min read
New York Becomes First State to Impose Data Center Moratorium
Photo of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) participating in a ribbon-cutting ceremony in New York on Oct. 21, 2025, by Seth Wenig/AP.

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2026 – New York has become the first state in the U.S. to hit pause on construction of large-scale data centers.

On Tuesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, signed an Executive Order creating the first moratorium on hyperscale data centers to create a blueprint for localities and establish strong standards for data center development in the state.

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Data Center Kathy Hochul New York Janet Mills The Responsible Data Center Development Act

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