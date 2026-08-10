Iyad Tarazi: AI and the New Economics of Wireless Growth

For most of the wireless industry’s history, operators seeking growth have had three main options: acquire more spectrum, build more infrastructure or upgrade network equipment. All remain essential, but each requires substantial capital, time or both.

A fourth option is emerging: using AI to extract more capacity and economic value from spectrum and infrastructure already in place.

These techniques operate at the physical layer, where terrain, buildings, foliage, antenna characteristics, propagation and interference determine how a wireless network performs. This differs from applying generative AI to customer care or using machine learning to automate routine network operations. It brings intelligence directly to systems governed by real-world physics—an emerging category often described as Physical AI.

The hidden cost of uncertainty

Wireless networks are designed around what engineers can predict with confidence. When propagation and interference cannot be modeled precisely, planners compensate by reserving more margin, limiting power, assuming less usable spectrum, adding sites or conducting lengthy field testing. These are reasonable decisions based on the information available, but their accumulated cost can be significant.

Traditional RF tools necessarily simplify the physical environment because modeling every relevant interaction at high resolution has been computationally prohibitive. Physical AI changes what is practical. GPU-accelerated ray tracing can process complex RF interactions across detailed three-dimensional environments. LiDAR, terrain, building, foliage, water and equipment data can create a more faithful representation of a deployment area, while field measurements help refine the model over time.

This gives operators more than faster planning. It provides a higher-confidence basis for deciding how much spectrum is usable, how many sites are necessary, what performance can be offered and where investment is most likely to produce a return.

Turning precision into capacity

In shared-spectrum environments, conservative assumptions can leave usable capacity on the table. Incumbents must be protected and neighboring networks must coexist. But when interference can be modeled more precisely, that protection does not have to rely on overly broad guardrails.

The first Physical AI platform purpose-built for shared spectrum is now operating across hundreds of live commercial CBRS deployments. Developed by Federated Wireless, Spectrum AI provides an early indication of what this category can make possible.

Field results have shown up to 50% more usable spectrum capacity, propagation predictions with more than 90% accuracy and simulation speeds 100 to 1,000 times faster than previous approaches. In congested environments, improved allocation, interference coordination and network configuration have together produced capacity gains as high as fivefold—without acquiring additional spectrum or adding infrastructure.

The benefits also extend to network cost. In applicable designs, greater precision can reduce the number of sites needed to meet coverage or performance targets. That means fewer towers, radios and installations, along with lower backhaul, power and operating expenses. Live deployment work has shown potential network-cost reductions of up to 40%.

A new capital-planning equation

Planning speed affects how many alternatives an operator can evaluate before committing capital. When a simulation that once took hours can be completed in seconds, teams can test far more combinations of sites, channels, power levels and equipment. Instead of asking only whether a design will work, they can compare options and identify the design that produces the strongest business outcome.

RF planning can increasingly help answer questions that once sat elsewhere in the organization: How many homes can be served? Which towers should be activated first? Where does a competitor’s footprint leave attractive white space? What return can be expected from a proposed expansion? The modeling remains grounded in physics, but the output becomes useful for investment decisions.

This matters most in markets with tight economics. In fixed wireless and rural broadband, eliminating a site, accurately qualifying an address or making another block of spectrum usable can determine whether a marginal deployment is viable. Private wireless and other shared-spectrum deployments benefit from the same ability to turn greater certainty into a stronger business case.

From network automation to physical intelligence

Physical AI will not eliminate the need for spectrum acquisition, new infrastructure or equipment upgrades. Demand will continue to grow, and all three traditional levers will remain fundamental. What changes is the assumption that the performance of existing assets is fixed. Spectrum coordination and network planning can instead become continuous optimization processes, adapting as deployments, interference conditions and business priorities evolve.

This cannot be accomplished with a general-purpose AI model alone. It depends on physics-based simulation, detailed geospatial and equipment data, live spectrum information and measurements from operating networks. Governance and auditability are also essential so operators can understand recommendations and retain control over network changes.

As these capabilities mature, operators will face a new question when planning network growth. Before buying another license, building another tower or replacing another radio, they will increasingly ask whether the spectrum and infrastructure they already possess can do more.

Often, the answer will be yes. Greater modeling precision can reveal capacity that conservative assumptions had placed out of reach—and give operators the confidence to put it to work.

Iyad Tarazi joined Federated Wireless as CEO in September 2014, after leaving an executive post at Sprint in a March 2014 restructuring. At Sprint he was vice president of network development and led the Network Vision modernization project; before the Sprint-Nextel merger he ran Nextel's network engineering organization — network planning, integration, performance engineering, testing and core deployment. He also worked at MCI and served on the board of CafeX Communications. He has led Federated for more than a decade after nearly nine years on the network side at Sprint. This Expert Opinion is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.

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