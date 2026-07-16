BEAD Satellite Locations Could Drop 35-42%, Analysts Say
NTIA is asking states to remove locations based on new broadband mapping data
Jake Neenan
— 3 min read
WASHINGTON, July 16, 2026 – The Commerce Department is asking states to remove locations from satellite broadband grant awards if they’re already listed as served under the government’s broadband coverage data.
That could result in anywhere from 35 percent to 42 percent of satellite locations in the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program becoming ineligible, according to a new analysis.