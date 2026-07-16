BEAD

BEAD Satellite Locations Could Drop 35-42%, Analysts Say

NTIA is asking states to remove locations based on new broadband mapping data

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
BEAD Satellite Locations Could Drop 35-42%, Analysts Say
Photo of Elon Musk, who controls SpaceX, in Beijing on May 14, 2026 by Mark Schiefelbein/AP

WASHINGTON, July 16, 2026 – The Commerce Department is asking states to remove locations from satellite broadband grant awards if they’re already listed as served under the government’s broadband coverage data.

That could result in anywhere from 35 percent to 42 percent of satellite locations in the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program becoming ineligible, according to a new analysis.

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BEAD Broadband Mapping and Data New York Law School ACLP Alex Karras Michael Santorelli NTIA

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