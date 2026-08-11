Hawaiʻi Begins $30.7 Million BEAD Broadband Buildout
Once envisioned at $95 million, the buildout will now reach the same locations for a third that cost.
Jericho Casper
— 5 min read
WASHINGTON, August 11, 2026 – Hawaiʻi has moved to active construction on its Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment buildout.
The Office of the Governor and the University of Hawaiʻi finalized a $34 million contract with Hawaiian Telcom to deliver fiber-optic service to approximately 5,800 homes that currently lack modern broadband access, the office said Tuesday.