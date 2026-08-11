BEAD

Hawaiʻi Begins $30.7 Million BEAD Broadband Buildout

Once envisioned at $95 million, the buildout will now reach the same locations for a third that cost.

Jericho Casper

Jericho Casper

5 min read
Hawaiʻi Begins $30.7 Million BEAD Broadband Buildout
Photo of Garret Yoshimi, the University of Hawaiʻi’s vice president for information technology and CIO, from LinkedIn.

WASHINGTON, August 11, 2026 – Hawaiʻi has moved to active construction on its Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment buildout.

The Office of the Governor and the University of Hawaiʻi finalized a $34 million contract with Hawaiian Telcom to deliver fiber-optic service to approximately 5,800 homes that currently lack modern broadband access, the office said Tuesday.

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BEAD Hawaii Department of Hawaiian Home Lands University of Hawaiʻi Broadband Office Amazon Leo SpaceX Hawaiian Telcom Benefit of the Bargain Connect Kakou Su Shin Sylvia Luke Garret Yoshimi Wendy Hensel

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