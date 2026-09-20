Lawsuit Says Anthropic, OpenAI, SpaceXAI and Google Made Illegal AI Slowdown Agreement

Sept. 19, 2026 (AP) – A new lawsuit claims Anthropic, OpenAI, SpaceXAI and Google made an illegal deal to slow the pace of their respective AI development.

The lawsuit, which was filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, argues that the leading AI companies violated antitrust laws when they agreed to coordinate slowdown efforts, and that doing so would reduce the value consumers get for paid AI subscriptions.