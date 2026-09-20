Lawsuit Says Anthropic, OpenAI, SpaceXAI and Google Made Illegal AI Slowdown Agreement
The plaintiffs are individual subscribers to AI services, and allege that a Sept. 12 essay by Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei urged illegal industrywide cooperation
The plaintiffs are individual subscribers to AI services, and allege that a Sept. 12 essay by Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei urged illegal industrywide cooperation
Copyright and privacy obligations already govern the data, but agentic systems add the problem of preserving identity and accountability as software acts on it own
Louisiana has cut federal reviews to days, Kansas is reshuffling one-third of its awarded locations, and Virginia says utility poles and rights-of-way are now the biggest delays.
The bill would codify ReConnect and update service requirements
The group is working on two research projects based on interviews with broadband directors and ISPs
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