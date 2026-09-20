AI

Lawsuit Says Anthropic, OpenAI, SpaceXAI and Google Made Illegal AI Slowdown Agreement

The plaintiffs are individual subscribers to AI services, and allege that a Sept. 12 essay by Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei urged illegal industrywide cooperation

Associated Press

Associated Press

4 min read
Lawsuit Says Anthropic, OpenAI, SpaceXAI and Google Made Illegal AI Slowdown Agreement
Photo montage of Anthropic CEO & Co-Founder Dario Amodei, top left, in Jan. 2025; Google DeepMind Co-Founder Demis Hassabis, top right; CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman, bottom left, in June 2026; and CEO of SpaceXAI Elon Musk, bottom right, in Jan. 2026, by Markus Schreiber and Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP

Sept. 19, 2026 (AP) – A new lawsuit claims Anthropic, OpenAI, SpaceXAI and Google made an illegal deal to slow the pace of their respective AI development.

The lawsuit, which was filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, argues that the leading AI companies violated antitrust laws when they agreed to coordinate slowdown efforts, and that doing so would reduce the value consumers get for paid AI subscriptions.

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AI Sam Altman Google OpenAI Dario Amodei Anthropic Demis Hassabis Elon Musk SpaceXAI Donald Trump AP

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