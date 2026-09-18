BEAD

State Broadband Heads Tired After BEAD’s ‘Long Haul,’ Benton Finds

The group is working on two research projects based on interviews with broadband directors and ISPs

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
State Broadband Heads Tired After BEAD’s ‘Long Haul,’ Benton Finds
Photo of Revati Prasad, executive director of the Benton Institute for Broadband & Society, in 2020 from the Annenberg School for Communication at the University of Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON, Sept. 18, 2026 – State broadband directors are feeing a bit of fatigue managing $42.45 billion in broadband funding, according to research from the Benton Institute for Broadband & Society.

Revati Prasad, Benton’s executive director, previewed two research projects the group is working on during a Fiber Broadband Association webinar this week.

CTA Image

Sign Up for FREE for Section A

Sign Up for FREE for Section A
Post tagged in
BEAD FBA Revati Prasad Benton Institute for Broadband & Society NTIA

Read more

Popular Tags

Wireless ISP Seeking $777 Million From T-Mobile for Interference FCC Broadband Breakfast Course Traces 150 Years of American Telecommunications Broadband's Impact State Broadband Heads Tired After BEAD’s ‘Long Haul,’ Benton Finds BEAD State Broadband Heads Tired After BEAD’s ‘Long Haul,’ Benton Finds NTIA Convergence Fueling ‘Cable Comeback’ Against Fixed Wireless: Spectrum COO AT&T Convergence Fueling ‘Cable Comeback’ Against Fixed Wireless: Spectrum COO Infrastructure