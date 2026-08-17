Charlie Ergen to Acquire Controlling Stake in MobileX: Report

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2026 – EchoStar co-founder Charlie Ergen has reached a deal to acquire a controlling stake in MobileX, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

MobileX is a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) offering service on Verizon’s network. The prepaid provider has customizable plans customers can add or drop features from, similar to plans recently rolled out by the national carriers, and a tool that can recommend plans based on data usage.