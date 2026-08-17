mergers

Charlie Ergen to Acquire Controlling Stake in MobileX: Report

MobileX ‘has the cellular part, just need the satellite part,’ CEO says

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
Charlie Ergen to Acquire Controlling Stake in MobileX: Report
Photo of EchoStar co-founder and CEO Charlie Ergen at a Google conference in 2010 by Paul Sakuma/AP

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2026 – EchoStar co-founder Charlie Ergen has reached a deal to acquire a controlling stake in MobileX, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

MobileX is a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) offering service on Verizon’s network. The prepaid provider has customizable plans customers can add or drop features from, similar to plans recently rolled out by the national carriers, and a tool that can recommend plans based on data usage.

CTA Image

Watch the online course preview!

See the Online Course Preview
CTA Image

Learn about the 3-Part Preview of America250 / Telecom150, a Broadband Breakfast conference on October 1, 2026

America250 / Telecom150
Post tagged in
mergers Echostar SpaceX Dish Wireless Boost Mobile AT&T Verizon T-Mobile Peter Adderton joe paonessa

Read more

Popular Tags

AST SpaceMobile Gets Green Light for Direct-to-Device Testing FCC Broadband Breakfast on August 19, 2026 – 150 Years of American Telecommunications: The Online Course Broadband's Impact Mark Vasconi: A Growing Reality Check for BEAD BEAD BEAD Weariness and AI Ambition Collide at Mountain Connect NTIA Wichita Internet Exchange Point Set to Begin Operations in Coming Weeks Infrastructure AST SpaceMobile Gets Green Light for Direct-to-Device Testing AT&T