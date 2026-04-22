Cooling Constraints Emerge as Major Challenge for Data Centers

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2026 – Growing data center demand is straining traditional cooling methods, with industry experts warning that water-intensive systems may no longer be viable or sustainable at scale.

Experts speaking at the Data Center World conference in Washington said the rapid buildout of artificial intelligence infrastructure is driving increased strain on both energy and water resources.

“We heard it this morning… Nvidia’s Sean James made it very clear, you can’t use water,” Gary Hilberg, president of Continuum Energy, said, pointing to the scale of consumption.