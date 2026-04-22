Data Center

Cooling Constraints Emerge as Major Challenge for Data Centers

Water use and rising AI demand are pushing operators to rethink traditional cooling systems.

Mira Bhakta

Mira Bhakta

2 min read
Cooling Constraints Emerge as Major Challenge for Data Centers
Photo of Gary Hilberg, president of Continuum Energy, speaking at Data Center World on April 22, 2026.

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2026 – Growing data center demand is straining traditional cooling methods, with industry experts warning that water-intensive systems may no longer be viable or sustainable at scale.

Experts speaking at the Data Center World conference in Washington said the rapid buildout of artificial intelligence infrastructure is driving increased strain on both energy and water resources.

“We heard it this morning… Nvidia’s Sean James made it very clear, you can’t use water,” Gary Hilberg, president of Continuum Energy, said, pointing to the scale of consumption. 

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