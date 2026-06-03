CRTC

Trump Diplomat Denounces Canada’s ‘Netflix Tax’

CRTC’s new 15% streaming obligation draws accusations of discrimination against American companies.

Zach Stark

Zach Stark

1 min read
Trump Diplomat Denounces Canada’s ‘Netflix Tax’
Pete Hoekstra U.S. Ambassador to Canada, testifies during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, March 13, 2025, Jacquelyn Martin/AP

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2026 – A Canadian regulatory body is receiving condemnation from Washington over its recent decision to triple the levy on major online streaming services. 

The levy, originally set at 5% by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, directs funds from streaming services generating more than $25 million annually from Canadian subscribers toward “Canadian and indigenous content production.”

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