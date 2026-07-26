Virginia Study on Groundwater and Data Centers Calls for Tighter Water Regulations
The study, released after months of delays and mounting criticism, was ordered two years ago amid growing concerns about resources for data centers.
Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va., July 26, 2026 (AP) — Virginia, the world’s largest data center hub, has released a long-delayed study that examined the state’s eastern region groundwater supply and the resource-hungry industry’s possible impact on it, finding declines are likely in a critical aquifer due to population growth and industrial use and urging stricter regulations.
Produced by environmental scientists, the report — which the state for more than six months had refused to release — said regulators should have more authority to reject industrial water withdrawal permits, force entities to examine alternative sources of water and clamp down on users who might be using more water than they should be.