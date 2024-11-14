Washington Opens BEAD Application Window

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2024 – The state of Washington opened the application window this week for funding under the largest federal broadband program.

The state’s 60-day application window under the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program opened Tuesday . The window is set to close on Jan. 11, 2025. Washington’s $1.2 billion share of BEAD money is aimed at closing the state’s digital divide by providing underserved residents with high speed broadband access.

“Today’s announcement marks an important step in unleashing BEAD’s historic investment in broadband infrastructure to connect rural towns, Tribal lands, and coastal communities that have been left behind. Bringing fast, reliable internet will empower all Washingtonians to participate in the 21st century economy,” U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., said in a statement Tuesday.

State officials noted that the Washington state Commerce Department will provide $300 million in matching funds to local governments and tribal entities that apply.

Washington will host two online informational sessions for potential BEAD participants on Nov. 14 and Nov. 18 to assist in the application process.