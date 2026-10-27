Welo Expands into East-Central New Hampshire with No-Contract Home Internet

The plans start at $30 a month, with $100 referral credits for all customers.

Akshaya Krishnan

Akshaya Krishnan

2 min read
Welo Expands into East-Central New Hampshire with No-Contract Home Internet
Photo of a router for home internet.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2026 – Welo is expanding service in New England, offering no-contract wireline home internet service in parts of New Hampshire to start. 

Welo, a digital-first internet provider, has launched a model aimed at removing common frustrations around home broadband: contracts, promotional expirations, and annual price negotiations.

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"Internet customers in New Hampshire deserve better than surprise fees, expired promos, and constant haggling. That ends today,” said Steve Newsome, Head of Marketing for welo. 

The company says its “price for life” guarantee locks in monthly rates permanently, with no early-termination penalties or hidden equipment fees. Customers can sign up online and access 24/7 chat support from a U.S.-based team. 

Welo is offering three launch packages: 300 Mbps for $30 per month, 600 Mbps for $35 per month, and 1 Gig for $40 per month. It is also offering a $100 credit to both the referring customer and the new customer after an activated referral remains in service for 60 days. 

The New Hampshire launch follows welo’s expansion into Ohio. The company says it is building on strong customer feedback and a 4.9-star Google rating. Service availability can be checked at joinwelo.com

Post tagged in
New Hampshire Steve Newsome High Speed Internet Welo

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