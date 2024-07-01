World Broadband Association Recommends Energy Efficient Fiber

of Alzbeta Fellenbaum, principal analyst for 5G and broadband pricing and strategy at Omdia

July 1, 2024 – A World Broadband Association report revealed on Monday suggests moving to full fiber networks to achieve optimal energy efficiency in the telecommunications sector.

The report notes that telecom operators can improve energy consumption by using fiber optic networks, the most energy-efficient of existing broadband technologies.

Co-author Alzbeta Fellenbaum, principal analyst for 5G and broadband pricing and strategy at industry analyst Omdia, emphasized that improving energy efficiency aligns with modern environmental sustainability policies. “It’s a strategy capable of minimizing the environmental impact associated with fixed broadband connectivity and a key component of the broader goal of achieving carbon neutrality and addressing environmental concerns,” she stated.

The report also suggests that network migration can significantly reduce the need for server space and lower cooling demands, leading to more efficient cooling and power systems for service providers and facilities.

To ensure effective network migration, the telecom industry must adopt simplified network architecture, implement new artificial intelligence solutions, and create energy-efficient facilities, read the report. Focusing on the energy efficiency of Customer Premises Equipment and adopting unified efficiency measurement indicators and methodologies are also crucial steps for energy efficiency.

Fellenbaum elaborated, “the migration to full fiber is essential, but further network innovation is also required. Although connectivity demands have grown exponentially over the last twenty years, the telecom industry has managed to keep these in check through technological advancements.”

She suggested that current networks need simplified architecture because it has the most minor pass-through traffic and can reduce energy consumption. Additionally, she advised that artificial intelligence-powered solutions should be introduced to further optimize networks by monitoring and managing traffic changes, route paths, volumes, and allocation policies.

Co-author James Zhou, head of Huawei Europe Optical Standard, highlighted the company’s responsibility for over three-quarters of the power consumption of fixed access networks and the need to address this issue. He stated that “by lowering targets for energy consumption per device and increasing the lifespan of products through future-proof technologies, overall energy consumption can be successfully reduced.”

“With the publication of our toolkit, we hope the industry takes note of the available technologies and solutions that can help improve the energy efficiency of fixed broadband networks,” Zhou continued. “By identifying the key areas for improvement, stakeholders are now empowered to decide which direction to focus their attention and resources on their sustainability journey.”