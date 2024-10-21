Wyoming Opens BEAD Grant Application Window

Oct. 21, 2024 - The state of Wyoming has moved a step closer to closing the digital divide after opening its grant application window for broadband funding under the Biden Administration’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program.

Wyoming’s application window for funding under the $42.45 billion BEAD program opened Monday following a series of webinars aimed at providing potential subgrant recipients with information about the BEAD process.

Webinar recordings are available for potential subgrantees online at the Wyoming Broadband Office’s website.

The state’s application window is set to close on Dec. 5, 2024. An additional webinar will be available for possible subgrant recipients on Nov. 4.

Kansas was also scheduled to open for BEAD applications today. Including Wyoming and Kansas, eight states have opened BEAD grant windows.