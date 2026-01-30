White Paper A Guide to Modernizing an ISP Tech Stack: Every Decision You’ll Need to Make Along the Way

Executive Summary

ISPs operating on aging systems face a simple choice. Modernize and scale or stall out and spend more to maintain the status quo. Rising subscriber expectations, increased competition, grant timelines, and investor pressure make modernization a priority. This guide is a practical, step by step playbook for operators moving from legacy OSS/BSS to a modern stack, created with support from CORE, an independent consulting firm that contributed methodology, best-practice frameworks, and decision-making processes for ISP IT transformation. CORE provides objective guidance and does not endorse any specific vendor or solution.

Who this is for

CEOs and COOs who need a plan to scale without linear headcount growth

CIOs, CTOs, and VPs of Ops who must replace legacy OSS/BSS and integrations

PMO and transformation leaders who will run the program

What you will get

A phased plan with owners, inputs, outputs, and exit criteria

Checklists, scorecards, and sample artifacts you can copy

A decision map for systems, processes, and data

A measurement plan that proves ROI

The State of Legacy ISP Operations

Many ISPs find themselves constrained by systems built decades ago. These platforms were once sufficient in a very different paradigm, when subscribers paid by physical check and customers called in to sign up for service. They were adequate for their time, but they can no longer support today’s demands for digital self-serve portals, online checkout, and technician tracking experiences that feel as seamless as Uber. As subscriber expectations rise and operational complexity increases, these legacy environments reveal cracks that slow growth and frustrate both staff and customers. Before mapping a path to modernization, it is important to recognize the warning signs of an outdated operation.

Common traits

Dependence on long tenured staff and manual workarounds. Key knowledge is undocumented and at risk

Systems do not scale as subscriber volume increases

Single vendor suites with limited interoperability

Closed systems without modern APIs, self serve, or reliable data access

On-premise systems that lack the ability to update features without professional services or major version upgrades

Symptoms you can observe

Each new subscriber adds manual effort for provisioning, billing, and support

Poor subscriber experience. No modern checkout, no self serve, no real time technician updates

Reporting is slow and disputed. Teams run separate spreadsheets that do not match

Integrations to GIS, ERP, CRM, and field tools are brittle and expensive

Readiness checklist

Executive sponsor and cross functional steering group selected

One page business case and goals written down

Baseline of current KPIs captured

Agreement on scope for phase one

Why Modernization Is Inevitable

Even if day-to-day operations feel manageable, the reality is that outdated systems are steadily eroding competitiveness. Subscriber expectations, investor demands, and industry regulations are shifting faster than legacy environments can adapt. The pressures come from both outside forces and internal bottlenecks, making modernization less of a choice and more of an unavoidable step for any ISP planning to grow.

External pressures

Grant funding requires faster build and take rate. That requires online sales, automated activation, and clear reporting

Investors expect predictable growth with strong NPS and low support cost

Competitors using fixed wireless or municipal models move faster on promotions and service changes

Internal pressures

Rising cost to maintain old customizations and on premise servers

Workflow inefficiency that blocks scale. High handle time. Many rework loops

New hires struggle to learn legacy tools. Onboarding takes months

Business case anchors

Faster lead to live: Reduce time from order to service activation

Higher first time fix: Fewer truck rolls and fewer repeat visits

Lower cost to serve: More self serve and automation reducing CSR headcount

Better cash flow: Fewer billing errors and faster collections

The Three Pillars of Modernization

Modernization covers three pillars that reinforce each other: systems, processes, and data. Together, they create the backbone of an ISP that can scale efficiently and deliver exceptional customer experiences. When these three areas are addressed in balance, they reinforce each other and accelerate transformation; when one is ignored, the others inevitably underperform. Treating them as interconnected pillars helps leadership teams focus their modernization strategy on building a resilient and adaptable operation.

Pillar 1. Systems

Systems are the operational foundation that determine how every part of your ISP runs. They influence everything from the speed of new subscriber activation to the reliability of network management. They shape the customer experience, the efficiency of internal workflows, and your ability to launch new products. The key is not just selecting tools, but intentionally focusing on which systems you need, how they connect with each other, and in what order they should be implemented to support long term growth.

1.1 Essential components:

Every ISP relies on a core set of systems to run efficiently and scale:

OSS/BSS – for subscriber management, service activation, rating, invoicing, payments (i.e gaiia)

for subscriber management, service activation, rating, invoicing, payments (i.e gaiia) GIS & fiber management – for network inventory, splice records, and outage triage (Vetro, IQ Geo, ESRI)

– for network inventory, splice records, and outage triage (Vetro, IQ Geo, ESRI) ERP & finance – for accounting, payroll, purchasing, budgeting (NetSuite, Microsoft Dynamics, Sage, Quickbooks)

For example, gaiia’s platform can be viewed as the connective layer within a typical ISP stack. It links core OSS/BSS functions such as subscriber management, billing, and service activation with supporting systems like GIS for network mapping and an ERP for Accounting & finance. By serving as the hub for these integrations, gaiia ensures data consistency, smooth workflows, and real-time visibility across the entire operation

1.2 System Considerations & Evaluation Criteria

All-in-One vs. Best-of-Breed

When choosing or replacing systems, leaders must carefully consider not only the immediate needs of their organization but also the long-term implications of their technology strategy. The decision between All-in-One and Best-of-Breed approaches shapes how flexible, scalable, and resilient your operations will be as subscriber expectations evolve, networks expand, and new services are introduced. Each model offers distinct advantages and trade-offs, and the right choice often depends on team size, technical maturity, growth ambitions, and tolerance for complexity. Leaders must weigh these factors to ensure the systems they select not only solve today’s challenges but also position the ISP for future success.

All-in-One solutions can be appealing in limited circumstances. For example, if you are a smaller ISP that also operates as an electric cooperative, you may want a single billing system that covers both electricity and internet services. These platforms can look attractive when you have simple product catalogs, little need for customization, and no dedicated technical staff. In practice, however, All-in-One systems are often slower to implement, and the promise of simplicity can be offset by rigid vendor-defined workflows and limited flexibility. The trade-off is that these systems tend to be broad but shallow: modules are less feature-rich, harder to tailor, and may delay time-to-value compared to more focused, modular tools.

Best-of-Breed systems are increasingly the choice of ISPs that are growth-oriented, competitive, and preparing for scale. By combining specialized tools for OSS/BSS, GIS, ERP, and field service through modern APIs, operators gain flexibility to introduce new product types, expand into new markets, and automate more of their workflows. With platforms like gaiia, providers can leverage pre-built integrations and no-code workflow editors, which allow them to adapt operations without heavy custom development. This approach creates long-term agility and positions ISPs to respond quickly to evolving subscriber expectations.

Conclusion: If you are modernizing with growth in mind, the evidence is clear: high-performing ISPs are flocking to Best-of-Breed solutions. All-in-One may still fit edge cases like co-ops seeking a single billing environment, but for ISPs that want to scale, diversify offerings, and differentiate on customer experience, Best-of-Breed is the model that delivers the flexibility and resilience required.

1.3 Security & Compliance Fundamentals

Security and compliance should be built into every decision, not added later.

Centralize identity and access with SSO and MFA for all staff and partners

Reduce PCI exposure by using tokenized payment providers

Establish clear data retention and audit logging policies, enforced by the system

SOC 2 compliance is no longer optional, it signals to investors, partners, and subscribers that you follow strict controls for security and availability. Read gaiia’s perspective here .

For ISPs of any size, security and compliance cannot be an afterthought. Even the smallest operators risk subscriber trust and funding opportunities if they cut corners. While enterprise ISPs often have compliance teams, smaller ISPs should lean on vendors and managed service providers to fill gaps.

Internal Resources: Customization & Integration Needs

The capacity and skills of your internal team will heavily influence your system strategy.

Lean teams: If you do not have in-house developers or integration specialists, prioritize platforms with strong out-of-the-box workflows and vendor-managed integrations. Avoid custom-heavy solutions that will leave you dependent on consultants. For ISPs with little or no internal technical staff, choose vendors that offer pre-built integrations, a straightforward onboarding process, and strong customer support.

Resourced teams: If you have engineers, architects, or a strong IT function, you can take on various system architectures and leverage APIs to build custom automations, dashboards, or integrations with other systems (like GIS, ERP, or marketing platforms). For ISPs with dedicated technical capacity, consider Best-of-Breed stacks. Your team can unlock value by customizing processes, building data pipelines, and ensuring integrations evolve alongside your network and subscriber base.

When evaluating OSS/BSS platforms, ask:

What integrations already exist with critical systems such as GIS, ERP, CRM, and payment processors?

Does the platform include a workflow editor that lets you adapt integrations and business processes without heavy development work?

For example: gaiia offers pre-built integrations with partners such as Vetro, Calix, and Stripe, while also providing a no-code workflow editor. This combination allows ISPs to configure processes like order activation, billing adjustments, or outage communications to match their unique operations, without the cost and complexity of custom development.

Pillar 2. Processes

Modernizing technology without addressing processes is like paving over potholes—you might get a smoother ride for a short time, but the road will still break down underneath. Processes define how work flows across your organization, from subscriber activation to field service dispatch, and they determine whether new systems actually deliver efficiency or just digitize inefficiency.

The most successful modernization projects start by documenting and refining processes before selecting new systems. This ensures you’re not just automating broken workflows but redesigning them for scale. System vendors will often ask to see your workflows during selection and implementation, so having them mapped early avoids costly rework.

2.1 Map the top ten workflows

As part of the discovery phase of modernization (before system selection), map out the ten workflows that drive the majority of your day-to-day operations. These are where bottlenecks usually appear and where modernization delivers the fastest ROI:

Lead to order to activation Address and serviceability validation Provisioning and deprovisioning Move, add, change, and disconnect (MACD) Field service scheduling and dispatch Outage management and incident communications Billing cycle, adjustments, and refunds Collections and dunning Inventory and CPE lifecycle Customer support triage and escalation

By mapping these processes upfront, you create a baseline to compare vendors against. Can they support and streamline these flows natively, or will customization be required?

A defining feature of gaiia is its workflow editor, which puts process control in the hands of operators. Instead of relying on hard-coded logic or expensive consultants, ISPs can visually design and automate workflows across subscriber management, field service, billing, and communications. For example, an operator can build a workflow that triggers a provisioning request in the network, sends a confirmation SMS to the subscriber, and opens a work order for the field team (without writing code). This empowers teams to continuously refine operations as they scale, while keeping technology aligned with business goals.

2.2 Design Principles for Modern Workflows

Once mapped, apply these design principles to ensure processes scale with your business:

Clear ownership: Assign one owner per workflow so decisions are explicit and accountability is clear.

Assign one owner per workflow so decisions are explicit and accountability is clear. Minimize handoffs: Reduce manual transfers of work between teams; push decisions to the edge with defined guardrails.

Reduce manual transfers of work between teams; push decisions to the edge with defined guardrails. Automate status and communication: Let system events trigger updates to subscribers and staff to reduce manual follow-up.

Let system events trigger updates to subscribers and staff to reduce manual follow-up. Plan for exceptions: Design fast, self-serve paths for normal work, and define clear exception handling for the edge cases.

These principles should guide both system evaluation and implementation, ensuring vendors can support the way you want to operate…not the other way around.

Pillar 3. Data

If systems are the backbone and processes are the muscles, then data is the lifeblood of a modern ISP. Every decision, every automation, and every subscriber interaction depends on clean, accessible data. Yet in legacy environments, data often lives in disconnected spreadsheets, on-prem databases, or worse, in the heads of long-tenured staff.

Modernization isn’t just about migrating data into a new system; it’s about treating data as a strategic asset. The moment you start your modernization journey, data discovery and cleanup should run in parallel with process mapping. Vendors will ask for clean account, address, and product data early in an implementation, and if it’s not ready, it will slow down your timeline.

3.1 Typical Data Challenges in Legacy Environments

Inconsistent address information that breaks serviceability checks, provisioning, and billing workflows

that breaks serviceability checks, provisioning, and billing workflows Duplicate or orphaned accounts that create confusion and billing errors

that create confusion and billing errors Product catalogs with outdated SKUs and non-standard codes

with outdated SKUs and non-standard codes Siloed information in spreadsheets or locked in legacy systems with no export options

in spreadsheets or locked in legacy systems with no export options On-prem databases where data access is restricted, slow, or requires vendor intervention

3. 2 Why Cloud Data Warehousing Matters

Moving to the cloud is one of the biggest shifts for ISPs modernizing their stack. Unlike on-prem systems where data is trapped inside a vendor’s black box, cloud-native platforms typically make your operational data accessible, scalable, and secure.

This shift can feel daunting, but the benefits are enormous: scalable storage, faster reporting, and a single source of truth across the business.

How gaiia does it: All operational data flows into a Snowflake data warehouse. This ensures you own your data, can query it in near real-time, and connect it to external BI tools or AI models.

3.3. Preparing for the future: Data as the Foundation for AI

Having reliable, structured data isn’t just about today’s reporting, it’s the prerequisite for automation and AI adoption. Clean, accessible data enables:

AI-assisted customer support with context-rich insights

Intelligent recommendations for upsells, bundles, and promotions

Automated anomaly detection in billing or usage patterns

Without standardized and accessible data, AI initiatives will fail before they begin.

3.4 Data Governance & Migration Preparation

Before migrating, create clear rules around:

Golden records : Decide which system will be the source of truth for accounts, addresses, and products.

: Decide which system will be the source of truth for accounts, addresses, and products. Validation: Use templates (e.g., CSV or Excel models) to standardize account, product, and address formats before import. [Attaching templates]

Ownership: Assign clear responsibility for ongoing data quality checks and approvals.

Getting started

Modernization is never without challenges. You will face barriers both technical and organizational, but with the right preparation they can be anticipated and overcome. The remainder of this guide provides resources to help you transition from understanding the need for change to actually executing it. Use the following sections as a roadmap to move forward with clarity and confidence. This includes:

Budget and Resource Planning Measurement Plan and KPIs Step by Step Implementation Plan Mapping the Decisions You Will Make Common Barriers to Change and How to Remove Them

Appendix 1: Common Barriers to Change and How to Remove Them

Barrier What it looks like How to remove it Fear of wrong decision Endless demos and no choice Time box evaluation. Use a scorecard. Pilot in a narrow slice Unclear ROI Debates about cost vs value Set 5 measurable KPIs and baseline now Scale and complexity Scope creep and custom asks Phase the work. Lock a minimal viable scope for phase one Resource constraints Teams already overloaded Create a tiger team. Backfill with temporary help Internal misalignment Ops, finance, and IT disagree Steering committee with weekly decisions and written trade offs Analysis paralysis Too many vendors Short list to 3. Run a structured bake off

Appendix 2: Mapping the Decisions You Will Make

System decisions

Which systems are in scope for phase one and which follow later

Replace or retain ERP

Replace or retain GIS

Replace or retain CRM

All in one vs best of breed. Use the rubric below

Integration methods (Direct API, middleware, or iPaaS)

Identity strategy (SSO, role based access, and audit)

Process decisions

Which workflows are standardized now and which later

What approvals will be automated and which remain manual

What communications are triggered by events and which are manual

What SLAs and success criteria apply to each workflow

Data decisions

What data needs to be cleaned before migration vs after

What becomes the golden record per entity at go live

What historical detail is migrated vs archived

Appendix 3: Step by Step Selection and Implementation Plan

Phase 0. Mobilize and align

Inputs: Executive mandate, budget guardrails

Executive mandate, budget guardrails Activities: Appoint sponsors and steering. Name a program manager. Stand up a RAID log. Write a one page charter with goals and non goals

Appoint sponsors and steering. Name a program manager. Stand up a RAID log. Write a one page charter with goals and non goals Outputs: Governance cadence, communication plan, baseline KPIs, success metrics

Governance cadence, communication plan, baseline KPIs, success metrics Exit criteria: Sponsor signs charter and KPIs

Phase 1. Discover current state

Inputs: System list, org charts, process docs, data extracts

System list, org charts, process docs, data extracts Activities: Map the top ten workflows. Inventory systems and integrations. Capture pain points and failure modes. Run a data health scan for duplicates, missing values, and address issues

Map the top ten workflows. Inventory systems and integrations. Capture pain points and failure modes. Run a data health scan for duplicates, missing values, and address issues Outputs: Current state maps, issue list, integration catalog, data quality report

Current state maps, issue list, integration catalog, data quality report Exit criteria: Steering accepts the findings

Phase 2. Design target state

Inputs: Current state findings, business goals

Current state findings, business goals Activities: Draft the target system architecture. Define roles and access model. Design target processes and exception paths. Write non functional requirements like availability and audit

Draft the target system architecture. Define roles and access model. Design target processes and exception paths. Write non functional requirements like availability and audit Outputs: Target architecture, process maps, RACI, non functional requirements

Target architecture, process maps, RACI, non functional requirements Exit criteria: Steering approves target design and the phase one scope

Phase 3. Select and plan

Inputs: Target design, evaluation scorecard

Target design, evaluation scorecard Activities: Short list vendors. Run scripted demos on your top ten workflows. Validate APIs. Call references. Choose pilot scope. Draft the migration plan and cutover windows

Short list vendors. Run scripted demos on your top ten workflows. Validate APIs. Call references. Choose pilot scope. Draft the migration plan and cutover windows Outputs: Selection decision, pilot plan, migration plan, change management plan

Selection decision, pilot plan, migration plan, change management plan Exit criteria: Contract signed and pilot schedule locked

Phase 4. Prepare data

Inputs: Source exports, data dictionary, address standards

Source exports, data dictionary, address standards Activities: Clean and normalize accounts, addresses, products, taxes, and balances. Define match rules for dedupe. Map fields from source to target. Build validation queries

Clean and normalize accounts, addresses, products, taxes, and balances. Define match rules for dedupe. Map fields from source to target. Build validation queries Outputs: Clean datasets, mappings, validation scripts, reconciliation plan

Clean datasets, mappings, validation scripts, reconciliation plan Exit criteria: Data dry run meets quality gates

Phase 5. Configure and integrate

Inputs: Target processes, clean data, API specs

Target processes, clean data, API specs Activities: Configure products and price plans. Build identity and roles. Set up payment provider. Implement integrations for GIS, ERP, CRM, and field tools. Create webhooks and event handlers

Configure products and price plans. Build identity and roles. Set up payment provider. Implement integrations for GIS, ERP, CRM, and field tools. Create webhooks and event handlers Outputs: Configured environments, working integrations, test plans

Configured environments, working integrations, test plans Exit criteria: End to end test passes for top ten workflows

Phase 6. Train and cut over

Inputs: Training curriculum, sandbox environments, cutover checklist

Training curriculum, sandbox environments, cutover checklist Activities: Train by role with realistic scenarios. Run parallel billing and provisioning dry runs. Hold a go or no go gate. Execute cutover over a planned window. Monitor hypercare

Train by role with realistic scenarios. Run parallel billing and provisioning dry runs. Hold a go or no go gate. Execute cutover over a planned window. Monitor hypercare Outputs: Trained users, signed go live, hypercare war room and daily metrics

Trained users, signed go live, hypercare war room and daily metrics Exit criteria: Stability targets met for two billing cycles

Phase 7. Improve and expand

Inputs: Post go live metrics and feedback

Post go live metrics and feedback Activities: Close gaps, automate more steps, bring phase two systems into scope, add new self serve features

Close gaps, automate more steps, bring phase two systems into scope, add new self serve features Outputs: Quarterly backlog and delivery plan

Exit criteria: KPIs sustained at or above target

Appendix 4: Measurement Plan and KPIs

Baseline before you start

Time from order to activation

First time fix rate and repeat truck rolls per 100 installs

Average handle time and tickets per 1,000 subscribers

Billing error rate and credit or adjustment volume

On time payment rate and average days sales outstanding

NPS or CSAT

Targets to consider

30 to 50 percent faster order to activation

10 to 20 percent fewer truck rolls

15 to 30 percent lower AHT and tickets per 1,000 subscribers

50 percent reduction in billing adjustments

5 to 10 day improvement in DSO

10 point increase in NPS or CSAT

How to measure

Define unambiguous KPI formulas and owners

Automate daily KPI extraction to the warehouse

Review KPIs in the steering meeting every week during the program

Appendix 5: Budget and Resource Planning

Cost categories

Software subscriptions and implementation services

Temporary backfill for staff and key SMEs

Data cleanup and address validation tools

Integration and iPaaS costs

Training and change management

Staffing

Core Roles

Project Manager – Owns the overall timeline, coordinates across teams, and ensures milestones are met.

– Owns the overall timeline, coordinates across teams, and ensures milestones are met. Data Lead – Oversees data cleanup, migration, and quality checks to prevent downstream errors.

– Oversees data cleanup, migration, and quality checks to prevent downstream errors. QA Support – Validates configurations, runs test cases, and ensures workflows function as designed.

Subject Matter Experts (SMEs)

Operations – Provide insight into day-to-day workflows and pain points.

– Provide insight into day-to-day workflows and pain points. Support – Represent customer-facing scenarios and ticket handling needs.

– Represent customer-facing scenarios and ticket handling needs. Field – Ensure dispatch, provisioning, and installation processes are captured accurately.

– Ensure dispatch, provisioning, and installation processes are captured accurately. Finance – Validate billing, invoicing, and collections workflows.

– Validate billing, invoicing, and collections workflows. Network – Confirm integrations with GIS, provisioning, and monitoring tools.

Move Forward with Confidence

Modernization is the foundation for growth. The steps in this guide will help you make decisions with speed and confidence. Your program will succeed when you align leadership, design simple workflows, clean your data, and measure outcomes. Partnering with experienced guides like CORE reduces risk and shortens time to value.

About gaiia:

gaiia provides a modern OSS/BSS platform built for ISPs to scale efficiently and deliver exceptional subscriber experiences. Our cloud-native system combines billing, workforce, properties, and automation into one flexible platform, giving operators the tools they need to grow better.

About Core:

CORE is an independent consulting firm specializing in guiding ISPs through complex technology and operational changes. The firm contributes methodology, best-practice frameworks, and decision-making processes to help providers evaluate options objectively and implement solutions that fit their goals. CORE provides impartial expertise and does not endorse any specific vendor or solution.

