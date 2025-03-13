April 3, 2025: A Modern Subscriber Onboarding Experience

In this webinar, Broadband Breakfast and gaiia will dive into how ISPs can streamline their subscriber onboarding experience, from the initial customer sign-up to installation. We’ll explore key elements such as scheduling, address validation, dispatch management, and the technician app, all designed to create a seamless, modern experience for both the ISP and the customer. Join us to learn how optimizing these processes can drive efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Panelists

Francis Careau, Head of Telecom, gaiia

Head of Telecom, gaiia Ashley Poling, Sales Director, gaiia

Sales Director, gaiia Stephen Farnsworth , Vice President of GTM, gaiia

, Vice President of GTM, gaiia Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

With a degree in telecommunications and over a decade of experience in IT architecture and project management, Francis Careau has played a pivotal role in deploying Canada’s largest unified communications and 911 dispatch centers. His career is marked by a blend of technical expertise and strategic oversight, demonstrating a strong commitment to advancing the telecommunications landscape. Francis actively advocated for independent ISPs between 2020-2022 and served as a board member for the Competitive Network Operators of Canada (CNOC), influencing policy and regulatory frameworks in the telecommunications sector. Francis was co founder of oxio, Canada’s fastest-growing and most beloved ISP from 2019 to 2023 which successfully sold the ISP operations to Cogeco (TSE) for $100M.

Ashley Poling has over a decade of experience working with ISPs and municipalities to develop broadband plans and implement effective software platforms to drive scalable growth. She began her career in telecommunications with the municipal broadband consulting firm Magellan Advisors as a project manager and director of business development, working with and supporting over 100 public agencies to develop broadband plans and launch community owned ISPS. In 2021 she moved to the space of BSS/OSS leading the strategy and sales in the North American market for an Open Access BSS/OSS platform. She recently moved to gaiia to take the role of director of sales in order to continue her passion for ensuring broadband providers have the best tools to deliver quality broadband services to their customers.

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.

About gaiia

gaiia is a leading provider of OSS/BSS solutions for the telecommunications industry. With its comprehensive platform, gaiia offers ISPs an all-in-one solution for billing, CRM, operations, field service, automation, and more. Founded with a vision to simplify and optimize ISP operations, gaiia empowers providers worldwide to deliver exceptional services and drive growth in the digital age. To date, gaiia has raised a total of US$26.2M. For more information, please visit gaiia's website.