BEAD

Winning Bidders Back Out of 31,000 BEAD Locations in Texas

The state was optimistic it would finalize a still-pending contract with Amazon, which refused its Nebraska award.

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
Winning Bidders Back Out of 31,000 BEAD Locations in Texas
Photo by Lucas Beck via Unsplash

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2026 — Another state is set to hold an additional bidding round for locations where tentative broadband grant winners back out before signing contracts under a $42.45 billion broadband expansion program.

The Texas Broadband Development Office said four of its tentative grant winners rescinded their awards, leaving 31,000 homes and businesses without a planned broadband connection. That’s about 13 percent of the state’s BEAD locations.

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