Fiber

How Corning is Making Fiber Available for BEAD Winners

Fellow U.S. fiber manufacturer Psyrmian announced Wednesday it was spending $1 billion to expand its capacity at four facilities

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
How Corning is Making Fiber Available for BEAD Winners
Photo of, from left, Todd Way, CEO of Douglas Fast Net; Bob Whitman, vice president of market development at Corning; Bill Blackford, CEO of FTI; and Ashley Travers, vice president of strategic partnerships at KGPCo

DENVER, Aug. 12, 2026 – Corning is staggering shipments of fiber for Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment projects to match deployment schedules.

It’s an effort to ensure supply that could be used by another award winner isn’t collecting dust in a warehouse, said Bob Whitman, Corning’s vice president of market development. He spoke at Mountain Connect here in Denver.

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