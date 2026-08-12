Verizon Offers $25K Reward to Catch Suspects Behind California Fiber Cuts

WASHINGTON, August 12, 2026 – Verizon is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for a string of fiber cable cuts.

The company announced the reward Tuesday, days after a vandalized line severed service to thousands of customers across Los Angeles and Southern California. Verizon said crews restored service the same day, but the cuts have continued sporadically since, prompting the cash offer.