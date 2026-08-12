Verizon Offers $25K Reward to Catch Suspects Behind California Fiber Cuts
Fiber cuts are disrupting internet, emergency services and other critical communications
Fiber cuts are disrupting internet, emergency services and other critical communications
Unlike HC2 Broadcasting, XGN/X1 Mobile and Tyche Media promise to transmit at least one free over‑the‑air 720p program stream. Proposal would not be open to LPTV stations with cable must carry rights
It named NextNav’s proposal, which the security industry reiterated opposition to.
Once envisioned at $95 million, the buildout will now reach the same locations for a third that cost.
Equipment costs are rising as projects get underway