Public Safety

Verizon Offers $25K Reward to Catch Suspects Behind California Fiber Cuts

Fiber cuts are disrupting internet, emergency services and other critical communications

Jericho Casper

Jericho Casper

2 min read
Verizon Offers $25K Reward to Catch Suspects Behind California Fiber Cuts
Photo of cut fiber optic cable in Los Angeles, California from Verizon.

WASHINGTON, August 12, 2026 – Verizon is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for a string of fiber cable cuts.

The company announced the reward Tuesday, days after a vandalized line severed service to thousands of customers across Los Angeles and Southern California. Verizon said crews restored service the same day, but the cuts have continued sporadically since, prompting the cash offer.

Post tagged in
Public Safety Verizon Los Angeles Vandana Venkatesh Nathan Hochman NCTA California

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