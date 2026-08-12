BEAD Weariness and AI Ambition Collide at Mountain Connect

DENVER, Aug. 12, 2026 – Attendees at the Mountain Connect conference here said that the major federal broadband subsidy program and artificial intelligence dominated the discussion at the conference.

One question arising from both discussions, as was featured in a Broadband Breakfast Live Online session on Wednesday, is: How does the economics of rural deployment work?

The mood around the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program is less anxious than exhausted. "There's not a sense of, 'we have all this money, we're going to go start good things, we're excited to do it.' It's just weary," said Casey Lide, a partner at the Keller and Heckman law firm.

Years of anticipation explain most of that.

"Everybody's at the starting gate. We've been at the starting gate for a long time, and we just need somebody to fire the gun," said Steve Coran, who chairs the broadband and communications infrastructure practice at the law firm of Lerman Senter.

Vendors feel it too, he said, because operators are not buying while sub-grant agreements go unsigned.

Walkaways, checkerboards and a cleanup round

Some companies are handing awards back before signing them, citing rising costs , federal liens on equipment, easement risk and compliance burdens. Moreover, the FCC's broadband fabric updates have stripped locations from approved project areas as well, Coran said.

The leaves scattered footprints instead of clusters. "I have to build through areas, not to areas. My revenue projections are going to go down, my costs have gone up," Coran said.

Rural electric cooperatives are among those backing out in most significant numbers. That, panelists said, is also owing to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration's guidance conditioning BEAD funds on subjecting all of a co-op's poles to FCC jurisdiction – not just the poles used for BEAD builds.

The guidance applies where no existing regulatory regime governs a provider's poles, a gap that often describes co-ops because the FCC does not reach them and many states do not either. A number of states that regulate pole attachments themselves wrote rules closely modeled on the FCC's, co-op exclusion included, so in many reverse preemption states the condition can still apply.

The pole attachment controversy is only the most significant of many issues that have plauged BEAD, panelists said.

Additionally, about $21 billion remains in non-deployment funds with "still no concrete direction from NTIA about how states can utilize those funds," said Brent Legg, executive vice president of Internet access nonprofit Connected Nation. Guidance is now rumored for early September , he said, and states are eager because of the amount of remaining funds.

Some have floated the idea of a “cleanup round” in which BEAD funds would get spent in areas partially left behind in the first round of deployment.

But some have modest expectations. "It's really hard to see how a cleanup round would result in a lot of additional fiber construction in these hardest to serve regions," Legg said. That also traces back to how the program treats technologies as interchangeable if they can both hit a speed threshold, Lide said. "Calling that technologically neutral is a fallacy."

Compute moves toward the edge

Regarding AI, data centers and Internet Exchange Points (IXP), Legg said that such deployments have chased cheap land, power and water outside metro areas to train models.

But inference and agentic applications are latency-sensitive in a way that training is not. That may push inference-focused compute back toward population centers and make local interconnection critical .

A single building in downtown Denver carries nearly all of Colorado's traffic, he noted, and "it is a huge single point of failure."

Edge deployments are already outrunning forecasts, Lide said, citing a natural resources department that used AI to count the travels of fish populations. He said that while predictions of cloud and data center investment were overstated, predictions of edge AI investment are understated.

The constraint is physical as much as financial. "If you want to have a low latency connection and actually have it worthwhile, it's got be sub-6 milliseconds," said Stephen Rose, CEO of Render Networks, a network construction management software company

That threshold that means that compute resources must be within about 12 miles of the user. Rural passings running $10,000 to $15,000 a home against $1,200 to $1,500 in cities are where "the math doesn't math," he said.

As regards next year’s Mountain Connect, Coran said: "My fervent hope is that we are talking about the success of projects and not negotiating agreements and walkaways and compliance risk."