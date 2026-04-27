NTIA To Set Guidance For $21B In BEAD Funds Within ‘a Few Months’

WASHINGTON, April 27, 2026 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration is preparing guidance on how $21 billion in federal funds obligated for broadband development and adoption may be used.

Administrator Arielle Roth said Monday that the agency is “on track to deliver universal broadband in the country once and for all,” even as significant funds remain unspent following changes to the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program.

“We were able to save $21 billion by restoring the program to a competitive process driven by accountability and respect for the law,” Roth said, speaking at a legislative and policy conference held by NTCA–The Rural Broadband Association on Capitol Hill.

She delivered a message similar to that of Commerce Department Secretary Howard Lutnick Wednesday, stating NTIA expects to release guidance within “a few months,” as it reviews stakeholder input and considers how to allocate the funds without duplicating existing investment.

The update comes as the federal broadband program moves into implementation phase, with most states and territories under a six month deadline to finalize subgrantee agreements.

Roth said the agency’s listening sessions drew more than 17,000 participants and hundreds of comments. Proposals included permitting reform, workforce development, public safety communications, and addressing newly unserved locations.

“We’re looking at ensuring that funding is outcome-driven, that we have real results,” Roth said.

She emphasized that program requirements will be upheld rigidly. “You cannot contract out of a BEAD programmatic rule or requirement. There are no exceptions,” she said.

She added that NTIA is focused on ensuring states do not adopt policies that could discourage participation. “We want to ensure that states are not imposing regulatory approaches that drive investment away from BEAD projects,” she said.

Roth said technology neutrality remains a core principle of the program, with all providers required to meet the same performance standards regardless of technology.

Permitting remains a key challenge, she said. But, permitting tools developed by NTIA, including a software system that automates environmental reviews, have shortened some federal review timelines.

“One process that used to take three to six months now takes 48 hours,” Roth said.

However, Roth said many permitting challenges occur at the state and local level. NTIA requires states to streamline processes and follow Federal Communications Commission rules on infrastructure access. States with more predictable permitting processes, including Florida, are performing better, Roth said.

She also pointed to supply chain pressures, particularly increased demand for fiber, as a continuing concern.

On broadband mapping, Roth said NTIA is using a fixed “snapshot” of eligible locations to administer the program, while continuing to work with the FCC to improve data accuracy.

Roth encouraged providers, particularly smaller operators, to share their experiences with policymakers. “Tell your stories, especially on permitting,” she said.