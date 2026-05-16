'Light Years Ahead' is the Theme at Fiber Connect... Beginning Tomorrow

May 16, 2026 – Broadband Breakfast will be on the ground Sunday at the Gaylord Palms in Kissimmee, Florida, for Fiber Connect. Roughly 270 speakers are expected across 80 sessions and 300 exhibitors, and Broadband Breakfast will provide detailed news coverage and video interviews.

Among the topics to be considered at Fiber Connect include implementation of the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program under revised federal rules, middle-mile and last-mile economics, pole attachments and rights-of-way, workforce shortages, copper retirement, and the role of artificial intelligence and data centers in driving demand.

Broadband Breakfast will be also be on the ground all week, with three live editions of Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET.

These events, which are freely available to all in Broadband Community, paid and free, will feature state broadband office veterans, ISP operators, equipment vendors, and policy voices. Expect video interviews, panel coverage, and reporting on the deployment, financing, and competitive questions actually being argued on the show floor.

BROADBAND LIVE

Broadband Breakfast Live Online at Fiber Connect

Broadband Breakfast is planning to host online events at Fiber Connect from May 18-May 20 – on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Panelists

Josh Summit, Director of OSP Engineering, Shentel/GloFiber

Director of OSP Engineering, Shentel/GloFiber Brian Allenby, Director of State Solutions, CostQuest Associates

Director of State Solutions, CostQuest Associates Brian Mitchell, Principal Consultant, ITG Communications

Principal Consultant, ITG Communications Steve Kalomas, Director of Business Development, SLED Infrastructure Practice, Lumen Technologies

Director of Business Development, SLED Infrastructure Practice, Lumen Technologies James King , Solutions Engineer, Millennium

, Solutions Engineer, Millennium Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Panelists

Rebecca Denman, President of Business Development, UniTek Global Services

President of Business Development, UniTek Global Services Greg Bathrick, Area Vice President of Commercial Development, Calix

Area Vice President of Commercial Development, Calix Donald Ray , Chief Development Officer, BAM Broadband

, Chief Development Officer, BAM Broadband Lindsay Randazzo , Senior Director of Marketing, Innovative Systems

, Senior Director of Marketing, Innovative Systems Anis Khemakhem, Chief Commercial Officer, Clearfield

Chief Commercial Officer, Clearfield Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Join Broadband Breakfast on location at Fiber Connect 2026 for several special editions of Broadband Breakfast Live Online. We’ll bring you direct coverage from the fiber industry's premier annual gathering. The annual conference convenes network operators, equipment vendors, policymakers, and investors driving the next wave of fiber deployment across North America. Our on-the-ground events and video interviews will unpack the conversations defining the show floor, from implementation under federal broadband programs, to middle-mile buildouts to workforce challenges. We’ll also probe the competitive dynamics reshaping the broadband landscape. Tune in for analysis, exclusive interviews and deep insight into the policy and business intelligence that you expect from Broadband Breakfast.

If you are interested in participating in Wenesday's session, or another Broadband Breakfast interview at Fiber Connect, please email Sales & Marketing Director Quinn Nghiem at quinn@breakfast.media