AT&T Launches New Fiber Plans

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2026 — AT&T is further simplifying its fiber price plans in an effort to retain customers in competitive markets.

Starting on June 7, customers can choose from four price tiers, with the lowest starting at $35 a month. Each tier offers its own download speed, ranging from 300 Mbps to 5 Gbps. Mobile plans not bundled with AT&T’s home internet service are $15 to $25 more expensive.