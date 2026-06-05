Briefs

AT&T Launches New Fiber Plans

Company hopes simplicity will help retain customers

Lincoln Patience

Lincoln Patience

1 min read
AT&T Launches New Fiber Plans
Photo of AT&T's Dalles headquarters, provided by the company.

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2026 — AT&T is further simplifying its fiber price plans in an effort to retain customers in competitive markets.

Starting on June 7, customers can choose from four price tiers, with the lowest starting at $35 a month. Each tier offers its own download speed, ranging from 300 Mbps to 5 Gbps. Mobile plans not bundled with AT&T’s home internet service are $15 to $25 more expensive. 

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