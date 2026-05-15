SpaceX Delays Vandenberg Rocket Launch

May 15, 2026 — SpaceX has delayed the launch of its next batch of Starlink broadband satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California until Saturday, May 23.

The mission will use SpaceX’s two-stage Falcon 9 rocket to carry 24 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base. The launch had originally been scheduled for Friday morning with a launch window opening at 7 a.m. Pacific Time.

The deployment marks another expansion of SpaceX’s rapidly growing satellite broadband network, which has become a major part of the company’s commercial operations and a key player in global broadband connectivity efforts..