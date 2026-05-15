Broadband Mapping and Data

Rhode Island Legislators Take Aim at 16-Year-Old Broadband Law

Proposed measure would give the state new authority to collect independent data on speeds, outages, and provider performance.

Georgina Mackie

Georgina Mackie

2 min read
Rhode Island Legislators Take Aim at 16-Year-Old Broadband Law
Photo of Rhode Island state Rep. Michelle McGaw, D-Portsmouth.

May 15, 2026 – Rhode Island lawmakers are looking to overhaul a 2009 broadband law they say limits the state's ability to hold internet providers accountable for pricing, outages, and service quality.

The Rhode Island Broadband Oversight and Accountability Act would revise the state's Broadband Deployment and Investment Act and allow officials to collect broadband performance and availability data independently.

“I was shocked to learn how extensively this 16-year-old Rhode Island law restricts Rhode Island from implementing regulations, including management of fees, for internet service providers,” said Rep. Michelle McGaw, D-Portsmouth, who sponsored the bill in the House.

The legislation, introduced as Senate Bill 377 and House Bill 5817, would direct the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation to prepare a plan for establishing broadband oversight authority or a similar regulatory structure. 

Supporters said residents and businesses have raised concerns about limited provider competition, high prices, slow speeds, and frequent outages.

The proposal follows disputes tied to the state's Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program implementation. 

Cox Communications sued the agency in September 2024, arguing the state’s broadband maps inaccurately classified thousands of locations as underserved and eligible for BEAD funded overbuilds. The parties resolved the dispute in January 2025 after litigation delayed broadband expansion planning.

Lawmakers said Cox did not engage in the public planning process for BEAD or attend any of the meetings, despite invitations.

“Cox’s actions highlight the dangers of a system that allows ISPs to do whatever they want,” said Sen. Linda Ujifusa, D-Portsmouth. 

The legislation would allow the state to collect broadband mapping data, internet speed information, and service disruption reports. 

Supporters also argued Rhode Island lacks mechanisms to verify network performance and broadband availability despite receiving federal broadband funding through programs such as BEAD and the Capital Projects Fund. 

A Rhode Island Current commentary cited research by Brown University's Digital Equity Team, conducted between October 2025 and February 2026, that found discrepancies between measured internet speeds and availability data listed on the state's Broadband Navigator. 

The commentary also cited data from the Benton Institute for Broadband and Society and BroadbandNow showing lower than reported broadband adoption among residents with disabilities, seniors, low-income households, and individuals with limited English proficiency.

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Broadband Mapping and Data BEAD Rhode Island Linda Ujifusa Rhode Island Broadband Oversight and Accountability Act Broadband Deployment and Investment Act Rhode Island Commerce Corporation Michelle McGaw Cox Communications BroadbandNow Benton Institute for Broadband and Society

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