Some Lawmakers Wary Of NextNav Proposal

WASHINGTON, June 4, 2026 – Some lawmakers appeared wary of NextNav’s proposed terrestrial GPS complement at a House hearing on Thursday.

At least eight said they were concerned about the company’s ambition to deploy a terrestrial GPS backup and 5G broadband network in the lower 900 MegaHertz (MHz) band. Fellow users of the band have strongly opposed the plan, arguing interference from the higher power equipment would render their devices unusable.