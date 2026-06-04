Public Safety

Some Lawmakers Wary Of NextNav Proposal

Other witnesses promoted GPS backups using alternative satellites options or TV broadcasting infrastructure.

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

5 min read
Some Lawmakers Wary Of NextNav Proposal
Photo of Rep. Russell Fry, R-S.C., during a House Judiciary Subcommittee on Oversight field hearing on violent crime in Charlotte, N.C., on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025.

WASHINGTON, June 4, 2026 – Some lawmakers appeared wary of NextNav’s proposed terrestrial GPS complement at a House hearing on Thursday.

At least eight said they were concerned about the company’s ambition to deploy a terrestrial GPS backup and 5G broadband network in the lower 900 MegaHertz (MHz) band. Fellow users of the band have strongly opposed the plan, arguing interference from the higher power equipment would render their devices unusable.

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Public Safety NextNav Harold Feld Mariam Sorond russel fry craig goldman David Grossman Brett Guthrie Lisa Dyer gpsia sam matheny NAB FCC

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