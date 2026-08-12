Appeals Court Sides With Fiber Provider in Railroad Crossing Dispute
Seventh Circuit says railroads can’t charge fiber providers for access without the property rights to do so
Jericho Casper
— 4 min read
WASHINGTON, August 12, 2026 – A federal appeals court has sided with a fiber provider in a dispute over whether a railroad can control, and charge for, access beneath its tracks.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit ruled Friday that CSX Transportation could not use its Indiana railroad easements to block Zayo Group from running fiber optic cable beneath its corridor.