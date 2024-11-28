A Thanksgiving Message From Broadband Breakfast

No matter our circumstances, personally or politically, there are things for which we should be thankful.

The very first Thanksgiving holiday took place on Thursday, November 26, 1863 – one week after the Gettysburg Address, and very much in the middle of the Civil War.

No matter our circumstances, personally or politically, there are things for which we should be thankful. Counting our blessings also makes us more inclined to receive new ideas, inspirations and gifts.

This year, I am grateful for fresh ideas, for planning and preparation, and for everyone on the Broadband Breakfast team.

Fresh ideas

Every week, on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET, the broadband community gathers during Broadband Breakfast Live Online. Yesterday we were joined by C-SPAN, the iconic cable news and policy network, for a robust discussion on digital equity, complete with a very active series of questions and answers. Watch the replay of the event here.

One of the reasons we host this event is week is to hear from many and a diverse collection of experts in the broadband community - including you. You bring your good ideas, and together we dialogue about problems and solution. The goal is to figure out next steps for everyone in America to get Better Broadband, Better Lives.

During a time of political uncertainty, it’s important that all of us be willing to be open-minded, and to consider fresh perspectives - including some views we might previously have dismissed.

Preparing for a political transition

Washington is by nature a cyclical city, and it changes every four years based upon whomever is in office, at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., and on Capitol Hill.

As our nation prepares for the transition to a new presidential administration, Broadband Breakfast remains your source for the news about our nation’s broadband buildout — and the focal gathering point for this community.

In anticipation of a new administration, Broadband Breakfast has been preparing for nearly two months to host “Broadband in the Next Administration,” a day-long conference at Clyde’s of Gallery Place on Thursday, December 12. The event will include four panels, on topics ranging from spectrum reauthorization to the courts as a check on the next administration. At least a half-dozen former GOP officials or aides have already confirmed their participation, and we expect more.

What can we expect from Broadband in the Trump Administration? Particularly with regard to the signature Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, it’s not yet clear. But whether there are big changes, little changes, or almost no changes, it’s important for the broadband community to be prepared. That’s what you can expect on December 12, 2024. Sign up to attend.

A hard-working team of reporters, editors and business development

No matter your level of knowledge about high-speed internet, Broadband Breakfast welcomes you into the conversation. This is a core value that you can expect from your participation in the Broadband Community, or from signing up to join the Breakfast Club.

None of this would be possible without the incredible team reporters, editors and business development experts. That’s why I’m grateful for Managing Editor Ted Hearn, his deep expertise and his level of professionalism. I’m thankful for Reporters Jake Neenan, Jericho Casper and Ari Bertenthal, each of whom bring a level of care, accuracy, context and detail in their news reporting for Broadband Breakfast.

And I deeply appreciate the work that Marketing Director Quinn Nghiem is doing to advance and enhance the value that this community brings to you each day, and every year.

Happy Thanksgiving!

Drew Clark

drew@breakfast.media