ACA Connects to Stop Annual D.C. Policy Summit after More Than Three Decades

WASHINGTON, July 9, 2026 – After 33 years, ACA Connects is dropping its annual policy summit, transitioning to hosting three “ACA Connects YOU” events in Washington, D.C.

In a July 7 post , ACA Connects explained that the change is helping to maintain momentum from the Summit year-round and foster stronger relationships, strengthening advocacy. The first “ACA Connects YOU” event is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 23-25, 2027.