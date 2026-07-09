Briefs

ACA Connects to Stop Annual D.C. Policy Summit after More Than Three Decades

The trade organization is replacing it with 3 ‘ACA Connects YOU’ events in D.C.

Abby Larkin

Abby Larkin

2 min read
ACA Connects to Stop Annual D.C. Policy Summit after More Than Three Decades
Photo from left: Armstrong Utilities President Jeff Ross greeting Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.). In the middle is Shentel CEO Ed McKay.

WASHINGTON, July 9, 2026 – After 33 years, ACA Connects is dropping its annual policy summit, transitioning to hosting three “ACA Connects YOU” events in Washington, D.C.

In a July 7 post, ACA Connects explained that the change is helping to maintain momentum from the Summit year-round and foster stronger relationships, strengthening advocacy. The first “ACA Connects YOU” event is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 23-25, 2027.

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