AI The Future Of Broadband Infrastructure, Report Argues

May 28, 2026 – The Broadband Forum this week released a new report outlining how artificial intelligence could transform broadband networks through automation and predictive maintenance.

The report, titled “AI in Broadband Networks”, likens AI as a foundational technology for broadband infrastructure in the future because it can allow providers to build “self-optimizing networks.”

“As the technology [AI] has the potential to make networks smarter, simplify operations, and open the door to new service and revenue opportunities, it is crucial that the industry adopts the right approaches for implementing it into broadband networks.,” said Manuel Paul, president and service requirements work area director at Broadband Forum.

According to the report, broadband providers are increasingly exploring AI-driven systems that can help to predict possible outages without constant human oversight.

The report identifies multiple stages of autonomous broadband networking, including “Level 4” networks, which use AI for fault diagnosis, recovery and operational decision-making with limited human intervention.

The organization also highlighted the growing role AI could play in reducing energy consumption across broadband infrastructure. The report said so-called “green networks” could use AI-enabled traffic scheduling, power-saving modes and energy-efficient system design to reduce operational costs and improve sustainability.

The Broadband Forum argued these technologies will become increasingly important as broadband traffic continues to rise because of cloud computing and artificial intelligence applications that demand greater network capacity and reliability.

At the same time, the report warned that AI-enabled broadband systems could introduce new cybersecurity risks as providers deploy autonomous software agents across networks.

The report similarly said AI deployments may expand the “attack surface” for cyber threats by creating new vulnerabilities in data systems.