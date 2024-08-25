Altice Mobile to Pay Fine for Late Notification of Network Outages

WASHINGTON, August 25, 2024 – Altice Mobile has agreed to pay a $96,000 civil penalty for failing to report on time two brief network outages in 2023, the Federal Communications Commission said in an action by the Enforcement Bureau.

The agency said it needed timely access to outage data "to analyze trends in network disruptions, collaborate with providers to address network vulnerabilities, and formulate policies to improve network resilience."

According to the FCC’s description posted on its website last Thursday, Altice Mobile had two network outages in 2023 – one that lasted for 4 hours and 46 minutes and a second for 2 hours and 33 minutes. The company reported the first one six days late and the second one 8.5 hours after the deadline.

"Both outages impacted several hundred thousand wireless users across Altice’s entire footprint," the FCC said.

The settlement was signed by FCC Enforcement Bureau Chief Loyaan Egal and Altice USA Vice President of Federal Affairs Cristina Chou.

Altice Mobile is a facilities-based mobile virtual network operator that offers service across 21 states under a multiyear agreement between corporate parent Altice USA and T-Mobile .

Altice Mobile ended the second quarter with 384,500 subscribers.