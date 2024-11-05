Sign in Subscribe
Infrastructure

Altice USA Wants FCC to Address Utility Delays in Pole Attachments

Utilities have not complied with FCC rules requiring updated lists of approved third-party contractors for pole work, broadband ISP said.

Jericho Casper

Jericho Casper

1 min read
Photo of Jacqueline Clary, senior counsel for Altice USA, from LinkedIn.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2024 – The Federal Communications Commission needs to crack down on pole owners who are creating obstacles and delays to broadband deployment, according to a major cable broadband provider. 

Last week, Altice USA met with FCC officials to press for reforms to streamline pole attachment processes crucial for timely expansion of high-speed internet networks.

A major sticking point, noted in the company’s filing to the FCC, was that utilities often fail to maintain adequate lists of approved contractors, forcing broadband providers to rely solely on utility-chosen options, which can lead to delays.

