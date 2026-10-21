Amazon Funds Nuclear Project Planned to Generate Nearly 1 Gigawatt of Carbon-Free Energy

WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2026 - Amazon is joining X-energy and American Electric Power to develop a nuclear energy project in Indiana.

Through a new agreement, Amazon, X-energy, and AEP are aiming to utilize X-Energy’s small modular reactor technology at a former Indiana coal plant.

Amazon will serve as both a project development funder and the first customer once the plant is operational. Its investment interest stems from the growing demand for electricity, following the rise in electrification, manufacturing, and AI expansion .

“... The world needs new sources of carbon-free energy that can run around the clock. Advanced nuclear technology like X-energy’s Xe-100 is designed to deliver just that,” Amazon said .

Currently, the three companies are aiming to deploy 12 of X-energy’s Xe-100 SMR’s in Indiana. This would add 960 megawatts of new, carbon-free energy to the regional power grid and Amazon’s data centers – enough energy to power a city of 1 million people.

This project would additionally build on X-energy and Amazon’s ongoing partnership from The Cascade Advanced Energy Facility in Washington. In line with both companies' shared goal, the development of the Washington and Indiana project will aid in contributing more than 5 gigawatts of nuclear capacity to the U.S. grid by 2039.

Indiana residents seek to gain 960 MW of new, carbon-free capacity, potentially 1,000 construction jobs , and more than 100 permanent jobs.