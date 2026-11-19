OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 19, 2026 (AP) — Anthropic is set to begin trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday after pricing its IPO at $83 per share, valuing the artificial intelligence giant at $1.5 trillion and surpassing SpaceX as the largest initial public offering on record.

The higher-than-anticipated pricing signals broad investor enthusiasm for AI stocks even amid some market uncertainty stemming from the departure of Nvidia's CEO and worries about an AI bubble. But the bigger test will be how Anthropic fares on the stock market.