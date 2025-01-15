Sign in Subscribe
Congress

AOC Will Not Have a Seat on House Communications Panel

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was chosen for Subcommittees on Energy, Health, and Oversight.

Blake Ledbetter

1 min read
Photo of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 15, 2025 – One of the leading progressives in the House will not have direct oversight of telecommunications policy.

Following her appointment to the Energy and Commerce Committee, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was not chosen to serve on the House Communications and Technology Subcommittee. Ranking Member Frank Pallone, Jr., D-N.J., announced Tuesday all Democratic members selected to Energy and Commerce Subcommittees.

Ocasio-Cortez was selected to serve on the House Energy and Commerce Committee last Thursday. In 2019, AOC helped kill Amazon's plan to build a new regional headquarters in Queens near her district. Then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said AOC cost the city 25,000 new jobs.

The Democratic members selected for the Subcommittee were Ranking Member Doris Matsui, D-CA, Darren Soto, D-FL, Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y., Raul Ruiz, D-CA, Scott Peters, D-CA, Debbie Dingell, D-MI, Robin Kelly, D-IL, Nanette Barragan, D-CA, Troy Carter, D-LA, Rob Menendez, D-N.J., Greg Landsman, D-OH, Jennifer McClellan, D-VA, and Kathy Castor, D-FL.

Energy & Commerce Chairman Brett Guthrie, R-KY, also announced Republican members who will be on the Communications and Technology Subcommittee on Tuesday. Rep. Richard Hudson, R-NC, will serve as Subcommittee Chairman as previously announced and Rep. Rick Allen, R-GA, will be Vice Chairman. Other members chosen are Reps. Bob Latta, R-OH, Gus Bilirakis, R-FL, Buddy Carter, R-GA, Neal Dunn, R-FL, John Joyce, R-PA, Russ Fulcher, R-ID, August Pfluger, R-TX, Kat Cammack, R-FL, Jay Obernolte, R-CA, Erin Houchin, R-IN, Russell Fry, R-S.C., Tom Kean, Jr., R-NJ, Craig Goldman, R-TX, and Julie Fedorchak, R-ND.

