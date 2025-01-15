AOC Will Not Have a Seat on House Communications Panel

WASHINGTON, Jan. 15, 2025 – One of the leading progressives in the House will not have direct oversight of telecommunications policy.

Following her appointment to the Energy and Commerce Committee, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was not chosen to serve on the House Communications and Technology Subcommittee. Ranking Member Frank Pallone, Jr., D-N.J., announced Tuesday all Democratic members selected to Energy and Commerce Subcommittees.

Ocasio-Cortez was selected to serve on the House Energy and Commerce Committee last Thursday. In 2019, AOC helped kill Amazon's plan to build a new regional headquarters in Queens near her district. Then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said AOC cost the city 25,000 new jobs.

The Democratic members selected for the Subcommittee were Ranking Member Doris Matsui, D-CA, Darren Soto, D-FL, Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y., Raul Ruiz, D-CA, Scott Peters, D-CA, Debbie Dingell, D-MI, Robin Kelly, D-IL, Nanette Barragan, D-CA, Troy Carter, D-LA, Rob Menendez, D-N.J., Greg Landsman, D-OH, Jennifer McClellan, D-VA, and Kathy Castor, D-FL.