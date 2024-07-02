Appalachian Regional Commission Connects 68 Communities

July 2, 2024 – The Appalachian Regional Commission has improved internet access in 68 communities that lack broadband connectivity through its Appalachia Digital Accelerator program, said ARC’s Broadband Program Manager Elizabeth Sanner in the second round of the Broadband Bootcamp webinar on Tuesday.

The ARC, an economic development agency that operates as a quasi-federal state agency, developed a four-year strategic investment plan to collaborate with federal, state, local, and tribal governments, as well as institutions of higher education and nonprofit organizations.

This plan aims to serve the 206,000-square-mile Appalachian region, which encompasses 26 million people across 13 states.

Sanner outlined in the webinar the allocation of $65 million from American Rural Cooperative Power , a new electric generation and transmission organization, for fiscal years 2024 and 2025. The funding limits are set at a maximum of $50,000 for planning projects and $2.5 million for broadband or implementation projects.

She also highlighted the Appalachian Regional Initiative for Stronger Economies program , which is funded at $1 billion over five years, with approximately $200 million allocated annually. These multi-state projects have a maximum of $500,000 for planning and $10 million for implementation.

ARC also partnered with Connect Humanity to invest in the ADA program, which aims to provide a variety of tools, resources, technical assistance, and assets to ensure reliable internet access for these states.

Connect Humanity is a nonprofit organization that invests to close the digital divide and provides strategic advice and technical guidance to ensure communities have fast, affordable, and reliable internet access.