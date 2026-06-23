AT&T Asks FCC For Permission to Discontinue Live Operator Service in Alaska

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2026 — AT&T is seeking to end what it considers an outdated phone service: Its Alaska customers can still dial a live operator to place a long‑distance call, but the company says this service is no longer needed.

In a June 17 filing , AT&T asked the Federal Communications Commission for permission to discontinue operator‑dialed long‑distance service statewide by July 31, 2026, citing collapsing demand. AT&T said it handled fewer than 820 such calls over the past year, or about two a day.