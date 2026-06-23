Briefs

AT&T Asks FCC For Permission to Discontinue Live Operator Service in Alaska

The company tells FCC modern alternatives carry ‘the same functionality'

Lincoln Patience

Lincoln Patience

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AT&T Asks FCC For Permission to Discontinue Live Operator Service in Alaska
Photo of Fairbanks, Alaska, where phone company GCI offers landline service. Photo taken in March 2020 by Quintin Soloviev and used with permission.

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2026 — AT&T is seeking to end what it considers an outdated phone service: Its Alaska customers can still dial a live operator to place a long‑distance call, but the company says this service is no longer needed. 

In a June 17 filing, AT&T asked the Federal Communications Commission for permission to discontinue operator‑dialed long‑distance service statewide by July 31, 2026, citing collapsing demand. AT&T said it handled fewer than 820 such calls over the past year, or about two a day.

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