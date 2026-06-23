AT&T Asks to Discontinue Service on Damaged, Vandalized Copper Lines
A filing details hundreds of outages, with AT&T saying it does not intend to repair affected copper lines.
A filing details hundreds of outages, with AT&T saying it does not intend to repair affected copper lines.
The legislature approved 16 new positions to assist in fighting against high-profile mergers, citing the Nexstar-TEGNA merger.
Like Texas, Oregon made a partial award to Astound, with the ISP saying The Beaver State created ‘significant cost increases due to the network infrastructure build not being contiguous’
The company tells FCC modern alternatives carry ‘the same functionality'
Old Wi-Fi encryption lets attackers guess passwords offline. WPA3, the new wireless security standard, shuts that path down.