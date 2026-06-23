AT&T Asks to Discontinue Service on Damaged, Vandalized Copper Lines

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2026 – AT&T asked federal regulators Thursday to approve a set of service discontinuances tied to damage across portions of its copper network.

The 500-page filing to the Federal Communications Commission details more than 500 outages in May 2026 alone. AT&T says outages caused by factors such as equipment failure and copper theft have made restoration impractical and uneconomic, and that it does not intend to repair the affected facilities.