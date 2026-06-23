FCC

AT&T Asks to Discontinue Service on Damaged, Vandalized Copper Lines

A filing details hundreds of outages, with AT&T saying it does not intend to repair affected copper lines.

Jericho Casper

Jericho Casper

2 min read
AT&T Asks to Discontinue Service on Damaged, Vandalized Copper Lines
Photo of copper telephone lines.

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2026 – AT&T asked federal regulators Thursday to approve a set of service discontinuances tied to damage across portions of its copper network.

The 500-page filing to the Federal Communications Commission details more than 500 outages in May 2026 alone. AT&T says outages caused by factors such as equipment failure and copper theft have made restoration impractical and uneconomic, and that it does not intend to repair the affected facilities.

CTA Image

Learn about America250 / Telecom150

Learn about America250 / Telecom150
Post tagged in
FCC AT&T Brett Farley

Read more

Popular Tags

AT&T Asks to Discontinue Service on Damaged, Vandalized Copper Lines FCC Broadband Breakfast to Mark America250 With Telecom150, a Series on American Telecom Broadband's Impact Tom Ferree: The Connection is Coming. The Question is Whether We’re Ready. BEAD NTIA Announces $790 Million in Tribal Broadband Funding NTIA Broadband Breakfast on June 24, 2026 - 1927-1976: Broadcasting, Cable and the Creation of the Media Infrastructure AT&T Asks to Discontinue Service on Damaged, Vandalized Copper Lines AT&T