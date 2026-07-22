Earnings

AT&T Beats on Fiber, Fixed Wireless Additions

The carrier expects its $23 billion EchoStar spectrum deal to close this month and is still not interested in a SpaceX MVNO

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

4 min read
AT&T Beats on Fiber, Fixed Wireless Additions
Photo of AT&T CEO John Stankey from the company

WASHINGTON, July 22, 2026 – AT&T added 367,000 fiber subscribers and 279,000 fixed wireless subscribers in the second quarter of 2026.

Those both beat analyst expectations, especially the fiber additions. It was the company’s best second quarter results for fiber net adds, and best ever for combined fiber and fixed wireless net adds, AT&T CEO John Stankey said on the company’s earnings call.

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