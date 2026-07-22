AT&T Beats on Fiber, Fixed Wireless Additions
The carrier expects its $23 billion EchoStar spectrum deal to close this month and is still not interested in a SpaceX MVNO
The carrier expects its $23 billion EchoStar spectrum deal to close this month and is still not interested in a SpaceX MVNO
With the industry facing fierce competition, engaging a turnkey supply chain solutions and deployment partner is a more efficient and lower risk path.
The company will hold a live audio-only call at 4:30 ET to discuss earnings after the market closes.
The bill also bans the use of mobile phones in high schools.
The case began when bestselling novelist Andrea Bartz and two other authors filed the suit in 2024.