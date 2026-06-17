AT&T

AT&T Names Jennifer Biry as Incoming CFO

Pascal Desroches to step down after leading AT&T’s finance division for more than five years.

Jericho Casper

Jericho Casper

2 min read
AT&T Names Jennifer Biry as Incoming CFO
Photo of Jennifer Biry, deputy CFO of AT&T and incoming chief financial officer effective 2027.

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2026 – AT&T is preparing for a finance leadership transition, announcing that CFO Pascal Desroches will retire in 2026 and that Jennifer Biry will take over the role in early 2027.

Biry was appointed deputy CFO effective July 6 and will become senior executive vice president and CFO on Jan. 1, 2027, according to a June 15 SEC filing.

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