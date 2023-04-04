Broadband Breakfast is pleased to announce the BEAD Implementation Summit, taking place on June 22, 2023 at Clyde’s of Gallery Place in Washington D.C. As state broadband offices work to prepare their five-year plans for the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment, this timely event will discuss the challenges, controversies and solutions surrounding this historic push for universal high-speed connectivity.
Interested in learning more about the BEAD Implementation Summit? Sign up below to be the first to hear when registration opens and new speakers are announced, or check this page for regular updates. For sponsorship information, please contact sales@breakfast.media.
State Broadband Leaders have a vital role to play in the implementation of BEAD. Not only are they responsible for distributing funds that will soon be allocated by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, they are also poised to play a crucial role in implementing other key programs.
For at least two years, the Biden Administration has been deploying federal broadband funds through the American Rescue Plan Act. The Middle Mile projects are expected to be announced in the Spring. How have these precursor projects operated? What problems have they faced? How have they overcome them?
How is the private sector poised to supplement the federal funds being deployed for the BEAD program?
More and more fiber-optic cable plants are locating and offering “Made in America” materials. This town “town hall” session will address problems stemming from the lack of availability of electronic equipment by American manufacturers.