Biden Signs Bill to Speed FCC Review of LEO Satellite Launches

WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2024 – Under a new law, the satellite industry should have an easier time gaining federal approval to deploy low-Earth orbit satellites that provide Internet access.

President Joe Biden signed into law Friday the Launch Communications Act , which allocates critical spectrum frequencies for commercial space launches to support the rapid deployment of LEO satellites, and solidify the nation’s competitive edge in space-based communications.

More than half of this year's estimated 117 FAA-approved launches have been tied to LEO satellites, with SpaceX alone responsible for 94 of them, including 64 dedicated to deploying Starlink satellites.

The FAA anticipates private space launches will more than double in the next four years. According to its forecast , the Administration could approve up to 338 commercial launches annually by 2028. This surge in launches reflects the urgent need for an updated regulatory framework.

This chart illustrates the steady increase in actual FAA-authorized commercial space operations from 2015 to 2023, along with the FAA’s high and low forecasts for operations through 2028. Taken from the FAA Office of Commercial Space Transportation's Aerospace Forecast Fiscal Years 2024–2044 .

To accommodate anticipated large-scale projects , the Launch Communications Act mandates the FCC, within 90 days, allocate spectrum between 2200-2395 MegaHertz (MHz) to support satellite servicing and relaunch operations. This law simplifies access to these frequencies, allowing companies to authorize multiple launches and re-entries under a single request.

Additionally, the law requires the FCC to adopt new regulations within 180 days that streamline the process for granting spectrum access, and improve coordination with the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

The FCC’s existing process for licensing spectrum for space launches was created decades ago when commercial space activity was nearly non-existent. Previously, companies had to apply for temporary authority for each individual launch, creating a significant regulatory burden.

“This updated process will not only help eliminate the mountain of regulatory paperwork the agency’s personnel are required to process but also help improve interagency coordination over the use of spectrum frequencies, while protecting federal users,” said Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., ranking member of the Senate Space and Science Subcommittee, in a press release Friday. “I will never stop advocating for common sense legislation which streamlines burdensome government processes.”