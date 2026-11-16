WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2026 - Bluepeak has acquired Fiber Interactive Technologies, expanding fiber internet service in Pryor Creek, Oklahoma.

Bluepeak , a leading provider of high-speed fiber internet, has completed its acquisition of Fiber Interactive Technologies (FIT), strengthening its presence in Pryor Creek, Oklahoma, and advancing its strategy to expand fiber service across Oklahoma and the Great Plains. The deal adds FIT’s established local network and customer base to Bluepeak’s growing regional footprint.