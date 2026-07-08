Bluepeak Passes 500,000 Homes and Businesses Milestone with Fiber Internet Service

WASHINGTON, July 8, 2026 – Bluepeak announced it has passed 500,000 homes and businesses within its fiber-powered network across six states to connect rural and underserved communities across the region.

Since the internet service provider launched a fiber expansion in 2021, the ISP has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in infrastructure to bring a modern, fiber-to-the-home network to Oklahoma, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Texas and Wyoming.

In the July 7 release , Bluepeak CEORich Fish said, “This milestone represents real investment in real places: locally rooted and built for the long term. Every passing is a family or business that now has a choice for reliable, high-speed internet.”

The updated network can deliver residential speeds of up to 5 gigabits per second (Gbps) and business speeds of up to 10 Gbps. The fiber infrastructure is built with advanced FTTH technology to bring low latency, enhanced reliability and scalability to meet digital demands.

Fish explained that the 500,000 milestone was reached because of welcoming communities and teams that have helped build the network. Employees at Bluepeak both live and work in the markets the company serves, so they are contributing to networks for their own neighborhoods.

The network supports Wi-Fi powered by eero to provide households with consistent coverage and built-in security features. The company also offers BluepeakTV as an all-in-one TV experience, providing access to streaming services and live TV.