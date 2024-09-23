Books on Broadband on September 25, 2024 – 'Digitally Invisible' with Nicol Turner Lee

Join us for a special "Books on Broadband" live stream on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET, featuring Dr. Nicol Turner Lee as she discusses her new book, "Digitally Invisible." Despite federal initiatives aimed to close the digital divide, her work reveals the persistent challenges faced by millions in accessing and navigating the digital world. Discover how this divide impacts communities across America, from urban centers to rural landscapes. What are some viable solutions to bridge this technological gap? How can we collectively work towards achieving true digital equity?

Dr. Nicol Turner Lee, Senior Fellow, Governance Studies and Director of Center for Technology Innovation, Brookings Institution

Dr. Nicol Turner Lee writes at the intersection of technology, race, and social justice. She is a senior fellow and director of the Center for Technology Innovation at the Brookings Institution, and the founder of the AI Equity Lab. A tech policy expert and storyteller, her work has appeared in the Washington Post and New York Times, and on NBC, CNBC, NPR, and the PBS NewsHour. She has served as an adviser on technology policy issues for government agencies, including the National Academies of Sciences and the Federal Communications Commission. She received a PhD from Northwestern University.

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.