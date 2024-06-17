Breezeline Announces Discounted Plan for Former ACP Subscribers

The ISP joins a growing list of companies that have stepped in with the lapse of the Affordable Connectivity Program.

June 17, 2024 – Internet service provider Breezeline announced Thursday a program to support people previously enrolled in the now-lapsed Affordable Connectivity Program.

“Breezeline is committed to helping income-eligible households stay connected,” President of Breezeline Frank van der Post said. “We want to make sure customers can easily transition to an affordable alternative to ACP.”

Breezeline’s 50 Megabit per second (Mbps) Internet Assist service is available for all customers previously enrolled in the ACP. The company also offers a discounted 100 Mbps service.

Other income-eligible households not previously enrolled in ACP may also qualify for the reduced-cost service.

“It is, however, worth noting that Breezeline has considerably less exposure to ACP than the industry average with under 4% of its Internet subscriber base under ACP, and that percentage is much lower when expressed as a percentage of revenue,” said the company at its earning call of the quarter that ended in February.

According to Breezeline reports, the company had approximately 26,000 subscribers enrolled in the ACP, all of whom will be eligible for the plan.

According to the White House, there are currently 14 Internet service providers that are working to create more affordable Internet programs to service low income families that were previously subsidized by ACP.

The objective is to introduce high speed internet packages priced at $30 per month. The potential replacement options highlighted by Biden include Allo Fiber, Altafiber, Astound Broadband, AT&T, Comcast, Cox, Idea Tech, Mediacom, MLGC, Optimum, Spectrum, Starry, Verizon, and Vermont Telephone Company.

To access these packages, many companies require applicants to be active participants in government assistance programs, such as Lifeline, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Supplemental Security Income, National School Lunch Program, a tribal specific program, or to have been part of the ACP.