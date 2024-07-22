Broadband Breakfast on August 14, 2024 - Cybersecurity: A Broadband Mandate?

In the drive to expand broadband access across America, cybersecurity has become an essential part of the equation. Despite ongoing efforts to combat digital threats, even major companies remain vulnerable to security breaches. As states begin to allocate BEAD funding and accelerate broadband deployment, there's an urgent need to weave robust cybersecurity measures into every facet of this expansion. How will this focus on security shape the future of broadband infrastructure? What innovative practices will arise from balancing connectivity and protection? And ultimately, how will these security mandates affect the online experiences of Americans?

Panelists