Sign in Subscribe
Broadband Live

Broadband Breakfast on August 14, 2024 - Net Neutrality, Chevron Deference and the Sixth Circuit Stay

The FCC's push to revive Net Neutrality rules has hit significant legal roadblocks.

Broadband Breakfast Drew Clark

Broadband Breakfast, Drew Clark

1 min read
Broadband Breakfast on August 14, 2024 - Net Neutrality, Chevron Deference and the Sixth Circuit Stay

The Federal Communications Commission faces mounting setbacks in its bid to reinstate Net Neutrality rules. The Supreme Court's recent overturning of the Chevron doctrine stripped federal agencies of their authority to make decisions on major economic and political issues without clearer congressional intent. Further, the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals recently stayed the FCC's proposed net neutrality rules, effectively halting their implementation. With FCC's authority curtailed, what's next for Net Neutrality? What are the potential consequences for consumers and internet innovation?

Sign up for BroadbandLive on Zoom

Panelists

  • Panelists have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Post tagged in
Broadband Live

Read more

Popular Tags

FCC Approves Transfer of Unbuilt CAF II Locations FCC Why 'Non-deployment' Funds Are Important Broadband's Impact In a Democratic vs. Republican Contest Over Broadband, Who Wins? Infrastructure Arizona Gets BEAD Volume Two Approval NTIA Arizona Gets BEAD Volume Two Approval BEAD Fixed Wireless Subscriber Growth Solid in Q2 AT&T