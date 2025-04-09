FCC Nominee Olivia Trusty Vows to Balance DoD-Industry Spectrum Demands

WASHINGTON, April 9, 2025 – Federal Communications Commission nominee Olivia Trusty said Wednesday that she would work to ease tensions between the Defense Department and telecom industry over midband spectrum access.

Testifying before the Senate Commerce Committee, Trusty — the GOP nominee to fill the FCC’s fifth seat — described herself as uniquely positioned to help broker a compromise between national security and industry, citing her work on both the Senate Armed Services and House and Senate Commerce Committees.

“During my time on the Armed Services Committee, I’ve developed a greater appreciation for DoD’s national security mission, and how critical spectrum is in carrying out that mission. I also know from my time on the Commerce committees that spectrum is the lifeblood of wireless communications,” Trusty said.

“Given these two experiences, I can certainly help find solutions where there is common ground,” she added. “We don't have to sacrifice our spectrum for war-fighting needs. We can also create opportunities to repurpose spectrum for commercial use.”

Trusty also fielded questions about reforming the Universal Service Fund and whether she thought the Trump administration would preserve the FCC’s independence during the nomination hearing, which was extended in part due to concurrent testimony from NASA administrator nominee Jared Isaacman, who received the majority of questions from senators.

Photo of NASA administrator nominee Jared Isaacman and FCC nominee Olivia Trusty during the Senate Commerce Committee hearing on April 9.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., argued the USF subsidy program “has outlived its usefulness” and pressed Trusty to outline both potential reforms if the Supreme Court upholds the fund’s constitutionality.

Trusty defended the program, calling universal service “the cornerstone of the FCC’s mission” and an essential part of the 1934 Communications Act.

“It’s incumbent upon the FCC to work closely with Congress and interested stakeholders to identify a specific, predictable, and sufficient form of [USF] support as is required in the Communications Act to continue meeting the needs of Americans across the country,” Trusty said.

She added that she would be open to distribution reforms or contribution reforms “depending on the facts,” and called for more rigorous oversight.

“There’s an opportunity to develop performance metrics to understand the efficacy of each program,” she said, adding that the FCC could strengthen eligibility rules and ensure that participating providers are in compliance so “those dollars are being targeted to those who need them.”

Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., used her opening remarks to raise alarm about what she described as a growing effort by the Trump administration to politicize independent agencies, including the FCC.

“The FCC is an independent agency not subject to direct presidential control, but this tradition is under attack. The Trump administration is seeking to bring independent agencies like the FCC under the president's direct control,” Cantwell said, citing the recent removal of two Democratic Federal Trade Commissioners without cause, warning similar moves could threaten the FCC.

“The FCC should return to its longstanding role as a neutral, independent regulator,” Cantwell urged. “I expect this administration will maintain a fully staffed FCC staff with five commissioners, including two Democrats.”

Her comments come amid speculation over whether President Donald Trump will uphold the bipartisan tradition of nominating a Democratic FCC commissioner, alongside Republican nominee Trusty, following the departure of Democratic Commissioner Geoffrey Starks expected later this Spring.

As for Trusty, she outlined her top priorities for the FCC in her opening statement, pledging to: 1) work with Congress and the administration to expand access to high-speed Internet services for all Americans; 2) protect consumers from illegal robocalls; 3) strengthen the security of the nation’s telecommunications networks; and, 4) restore America’s leadership in next generation communications technologies.

Trusty, after graduating from the University of North Carolina, started her career in the public policy office of a telecommunications company, later serving as a legislative aide to Republicans on both the House and Senate Commerce Committees. For the past eight years, she has worked as a senior telecommunications aide to Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss.

A committee vote on Trusty’s nomination has not yet been scheduled, but if confirmed before Starks' planned departure, she would give Republicans a 3-2 majority at the FCC.